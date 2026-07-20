George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 20

Springer is hitting for a .219 BA, .302 OBP and .381 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 32 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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