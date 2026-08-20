George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 20

Springer is hitting for a .233 BA, .314 OBP and .388 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 44 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Springer has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Ian Seymour (9-3) out to make his 11th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.

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