George Springer And Blue Jays Face Rays On Aug. 19

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .315 OBP and .389 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 44 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Springer has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

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