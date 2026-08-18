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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Rays On Aug. 18

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Springer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .382 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 43 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 24th of the season. He is 12-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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