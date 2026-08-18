George Springer And Blue Jays Face Rays On Aug. 18

Springer is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .382 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 43 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Springer has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 24th of the season. He is 12-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

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