George Springer And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 9
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .202 BA, .283 OBP and .343 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 17 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
Zack Wheeler (5-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.