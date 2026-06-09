George Springer And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 9

Springer is hitting for a .202 BA, .283 OBP and .343 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 17 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (5-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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