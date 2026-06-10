George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On June 10

Springer is hitting for a .202 BA, .283 OBP and .343 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 17 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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