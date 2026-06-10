George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On June 10
George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .202 BA, .283 OBP and .343 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 17 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.