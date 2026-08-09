George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 9

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.

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