George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Phillies On Aug. 7

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .398 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler (10-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

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