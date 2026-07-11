FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 11

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Springer has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .222 BA, .309 OBP and .381 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 31 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News