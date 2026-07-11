George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 11

Springer is hitting for a .222 BA, .309 OBP and .381 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 31 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.

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