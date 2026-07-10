George Springer And Blue Jays Face Padres On July 10

Springer is hitting for a .222 BA, .310 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 31 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

JP Sears makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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