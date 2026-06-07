George Springer And Blue Jays Play Orioles On June 7

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .295 OBP and .359 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 17 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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