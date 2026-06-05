George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 5

Springer is hitting for a .206 BA, .284 OBP and .352 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 16 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (3-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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