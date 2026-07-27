George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 27
George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Springer has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .233 BA, .314 OBP and .397 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 35 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Eddy Yean will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.