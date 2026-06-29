George Springer And Blue Jays Face Mets On June 29

Springer is hitting for a .220 BA, .310 OBP and .369 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 28 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Sean Manaea (1-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

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