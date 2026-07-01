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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Mets On July 1

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Mets at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, July 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .221 BA, .308 OBP and .373 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 29 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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