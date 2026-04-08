George Springer And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 8

Springer is hitting for a .159 BA, .260 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Springer has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Shohei Ohtani (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.