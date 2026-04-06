George Springer And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 6

Springer is hitting for a .158 BA, .256 OBP and .342 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored two runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Springer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Justin Wrobleski starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.

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