George Springer And Blue Jays Play Cubs On June 21

Springer is hitting for a .223 BA, .313 OBP and .389 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 24 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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