George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Cubs On June 20

Springer is hitting for a .223 BA, .315 OBP and .393 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 23 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.