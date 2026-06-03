George Springer And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 3

Springer is hitting for a .206 BA, .282 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 16 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

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