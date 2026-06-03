George Springer And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 3
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Springer has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .206 BA, .282 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 16 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Grant Holmes (3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.