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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 8

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .189 BA, .286 OBP and .324 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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