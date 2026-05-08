George Springer And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 8
George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Springer is hitting for a .189 BA, .286 OBP and .324 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.