George Lombard Jr. And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 16

Lombard is hitting for a .265 BA, .342 OBP and .441 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.

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