George Kirby And Mariners Face Yankees On April 1
George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has +132 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kirby is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Yankees are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.