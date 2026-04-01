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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Face Yankees On April 1

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has +132 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Kirby is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Yankees are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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