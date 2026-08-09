George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 9

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.