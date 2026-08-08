George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 8

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.76 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.