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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Take On Rangers On July 27

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Kirby has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Kirby is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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