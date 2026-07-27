George Kirby And Mariners Take On Rangers On July 27

Kirby is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.