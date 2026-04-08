George Kirby And Mariners Play Rangers On April 8

Kirby is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.