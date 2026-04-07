George Kirby And Mariners Play Rangers On April 7

Kirby is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.