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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Play Rangers On April 18

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kirby has -146 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 2-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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