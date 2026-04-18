George Kirby And Mariners Play Rangers On April 18

Kirby is 2-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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