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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Take On Phillies On Aug. 26

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kirby is 9-10 with a 4.02 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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