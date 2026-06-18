George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 18

Kirby is 5-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.