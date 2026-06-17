George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 17

Kirby is 5-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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