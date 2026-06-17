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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 17

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has +120 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 5-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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