George Kirby And Mariners Play Mets On June 3

Kirby is 5-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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