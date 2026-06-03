George Kirby And Mariners Play Mets On June 3
George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kirby is 5-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.