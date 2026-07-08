George Kirby And Mariners Take On Marlins On July 8

Kirby is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, June 30 when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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