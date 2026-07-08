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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Take On Marlins On July 8

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, June 30 when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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