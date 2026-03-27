George Kirby And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27
George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Kirby has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Kirby went 10-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.