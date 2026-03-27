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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Kirby has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby went 10-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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