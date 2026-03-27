George Kirby And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27

Kirby went 10-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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