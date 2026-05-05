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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Braves On May 5

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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