George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Braves On May 5

Kirby is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.