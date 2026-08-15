George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 15

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.