George Kirby And Mariners Play Astros On Aug. 14

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.