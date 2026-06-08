Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Yankees On June 8
Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -134 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 9-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.