Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Yankees On June 8

Williams is 9-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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