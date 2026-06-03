Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Yankees On June 3

Williams is 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday, May 27 when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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