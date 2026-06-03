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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Yankees On June 3

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Williams has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday, May 27 when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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