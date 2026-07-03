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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Play White Sox On July 3

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Williams has -164 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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