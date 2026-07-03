Gavin Williams And Guardians Play White Sox On July 3

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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