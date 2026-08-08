Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On White Sox On Aug. 8

Williams is 11-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing just one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.