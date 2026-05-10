Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Twins On May 10

Williams is 5-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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