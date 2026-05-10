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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Twins On May 10

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -138 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 5-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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