Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Twins On July 9

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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