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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Twins On July 9

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -162 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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