Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Twins On July 23

Williams is 10-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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