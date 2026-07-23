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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Twins On July 23

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Thursday, July 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Williams has -125 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 10-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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