Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Tigers On June 14

Williams is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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