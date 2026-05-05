Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Royals On May 5
Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.