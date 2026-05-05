Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Royals On May 5

Williams is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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