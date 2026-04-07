Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Royals On April 7

Williams is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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