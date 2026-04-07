Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Royals On April 7
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Williams has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.
What It Means
Williams is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.