Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Reds On May 17

Williams is 5-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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