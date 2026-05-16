Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Reds On May 16
Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Williams has +118 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 5-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.